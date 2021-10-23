Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Stake in DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 43,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its holdings in DPCM Capital by 1,308.8% during the second quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 1,408,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,804 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in DPCM Capital during the first quarter worth $5,922,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in DPCM Capital by 55.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 124,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 44,736 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in DPCM Capital during the second quarter worth $1,225,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in DPCM Capital during the first quarter worth $1,107,000. 65.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XPOA opened at $9.79 on Friday. DPCM Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

