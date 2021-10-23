Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 2,009 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCH. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 68.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,844 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,379,000 after purchasing an additional 134,596 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 22.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 185,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 33,885 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 31.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 24.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $55.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $41.06 and a 12 month high of $65.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.74.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.78%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PCH shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

