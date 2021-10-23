Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $419,000 Position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,653,000 after purchasing an additional 98,804 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter worth $33,387,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,505,000 after acquiring an additional 132,422 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,165,000 after acquiring an additional 26,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 147.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 198,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RUTH. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. CL King upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

NASDAQ RUTH opened at $19.22 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $669.09 million, a P/E ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 2.41.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $110.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.64 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

