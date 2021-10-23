Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Has $260,000 Stock Position in Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) by 25.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Helix Acquisition were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helix Acquisition by 5,154.2% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 57,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 56,748 shares during the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in Helix Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,616,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Helix Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $725,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Helix Acquisition by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Helix Acquisition by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLXA opened at $9.90 on Friday. Helix Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05.

Helix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

