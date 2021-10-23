Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Position in American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAO. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the second quarter worth about $336,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the second quarter worth about $9,434,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the second quarter worth about $7,457,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 63.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAO opened at $9.97 on Friday. American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $10.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

