Raymond James Boosts Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target to $65.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.55.

WBS opened at $58.14 on Friday. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

