Raymond James Increases PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Price Target to $57.00

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PACW has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.27.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PACW stock opened at $47.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.60. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $48.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.53.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACW. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.