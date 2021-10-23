Razor Network Hits One Day Volume of $1.57 Million (RAZOR)

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Razor Network has a market capitalization of $11.91 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Razor Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0925 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Razor Network has traded up 29.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005456 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00015050 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Razor Network Coin Profile

Razor Network (CRYPTO:RAZOR) is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,780,446 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork . Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

