REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Announces Earnings Results

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $36.20 million during the quarter.

Shares of RNWEF opened at $1.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90. REC Silicon ASA has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.85.

REC Silicon ASA Company Profile

REC Silicon ASA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of silicon materials. Its products include solar grade poly silicon, electronic grade poly silicon, and silicon gases. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar Materials and Semiconductor Materials. The company was founded on December 3, 1996 and is headquartered in Baerum, Norway.

