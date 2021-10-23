REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Announces Earnings Results

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $36.20 million during the quarter.
Shares of RNWEF opened at $1.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90. REC Silicon ASA has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.85.
REC Silicon ASA Company Profile
Read More: What is a death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for REC Silicon ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REC Silicon ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.