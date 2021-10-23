RED Price Up 44% Over Last Week (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One RED coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. RED has a market capitalization of $672,286.77 and approximately $48,208.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RED has traded up 44% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RED Coin Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

