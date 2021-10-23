Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Reaches New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $24.34 and last traded at $24.29, with a volume of 68197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RF. Stephens downgraded Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.84.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Regions Financial by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

