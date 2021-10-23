Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

Research analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.39% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ:RTPY opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.90. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 2nd quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 2nd quarter valued at $646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

