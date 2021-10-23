Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,721,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.18% of American Software worth $37,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Software by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,674,000 after buying an additional 352,845 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Software by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,648,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,170,000 after buying an additional 274,572 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Software by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after buying an additional 9,947 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Software by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,743,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,284,000 after buying an additional 41,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in American Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Get American Software alerts:

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $163,961.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,867.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,704 shares of company stock worth $837,185. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMSWA. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of American Software in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of AMSWA stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $914.75 million, a P/E ratio of 101.78 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.41. American Software, Inc. has a one year low of $14.37 and a one year high of $28.45.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.