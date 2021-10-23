Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $36.13 Million Stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 884,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Genmab A/S worth $36,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMAB. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 164.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 36.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $46.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.99 and its 200-day moving average is $41.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 75.37, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $49.07.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $319.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.28 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 34.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

