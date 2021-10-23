Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,640,303 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,833,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640,303 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Switch were worth $38,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Switch by 1.3% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Switch by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 13.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 132,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $3,468,565.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 12,500 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $324,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,571,526 shares of company stock valued at $39,805,213 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWCH shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Switch has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Switch stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Switch, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $27.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.67.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $141.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Research analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

