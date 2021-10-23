Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 611,624 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611,624 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.90% of Adient worth $38,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 59.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 3.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adient by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Adient by 334.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adient alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Adient from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13. Adient plc has a 52-week low of $20.96 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average is $43.31.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.78) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adient Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.