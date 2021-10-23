Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.90.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE RSG traded up $1.98 on Monday, reaching $133.27. The company had a trading volume of 682,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,064. The firm has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $86.18 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 51.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Republic Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 316,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Republic Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,126 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Republic Services by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 167,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,472,000 after buying an additional 49,046 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Republic Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,054,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,788,000 after buying an additional 23,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Republic Services by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 85,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

