Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for K92 Mining Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Egilo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on K92 Mining to C$11.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.75 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, K92 Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.21.

Shares of TSE KNT opened at C$7.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of C$5.75 and a 1-year high of C$9.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.74.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$43.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.52 million.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

