Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Williams Companies, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) – US Capital Advisors increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Williams Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for The Williams Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WMB. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. The Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.65. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $460,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 240,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 71.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,690,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,057,000 after purchasing an additional 706,165 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.