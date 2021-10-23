Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Immunocore Holdings plc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Immunocore in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim expects that the company will earn ($1.08) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Immunocore’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.29) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.91) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Immunocore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR opened at $37.81 on Friday. Immunocore has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $61.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day moving average of $36.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $7.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 348,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,621,000 after purchasing an additional 28,562 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,847,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

