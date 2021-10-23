Research Analysts Offer Predictions for NMI Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NMI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.61 million. NMI had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 43.40%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NMIH. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NMI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NMI has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,426,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 522.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 757,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,024,000 after purchasing an additional 635,620 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,695,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,065,000 after purchasing an additional 625,118 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 4,629.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 616,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,867,000 after purchasing an additional 603,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in NMI in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

