Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) PT Lowered to C$74.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on QSR. Oppenheimer raised Restaurant Brands International to a buy rating and set a C$80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Guggenheim reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$81.64 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$80.96.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of TSE:QSR opened at C$76.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of C$67.77 and a twelve month high of C$87.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$79.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$81.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0389372 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.657 per share. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.04%.

In other news, Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.69, for a total transaction of C$4,713,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,916,268.26.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.