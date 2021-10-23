Reviewing Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) & Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN)

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) and Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Pixelworks alerts:

This table compares Pixelworks and Transphorm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pixelworks -65.70% -40.29% -27.93% Transphorm -261.98% N/A -136.48%

28.7% of Pixelworks shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Pixelworks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pixelworks and Transphorm’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pixelworks $40.85 million 5.46 -$26.53 million ($0.39) -10.90 Transphorm $11.37 million 16.86 -$17.91 million ($0.56) -8.21

Transphorm has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pixelworks. Pixelworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Transphorm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pixelworks and Transphorm, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pixelworks 0 3 2 0 2.40 Transphorm 0 0 3 0 3.00

Pixelworks presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 52.94%. Transphorm has a consensus target price of $10.17, suggesting a potential upside of 121.01%. Given Transphorm’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Transphorm is more favorable than Pixelworks.

Summary

Transphorm beats Pixelworks on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc. engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs. The company was founded by Allen H. Alley, Michael G. West, Kenneth Hunkins, Robert Y. Greenberg and Bradley A. Zenger on January 16, 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles. The company offers its products through sales representatives and distributors. Transphorm, Inc. headquartered in Goleta, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.