Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 5,310 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) received a GBX 5,310 ($69.38) price target from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,010 ($65.46) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,240 ($68.46).

LON RIO opened at GBX 4,672.50 ($61.05) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,192.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,740.26. The firm has a market cap of £75.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.51. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84).

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,055 ($66.04), for a total transaction of £252.75 ($330.22). Also, insider Ngaire Woods acquired 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

