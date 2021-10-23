Ripio Credit Network Price Tops $0.0260 on Major Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $13.20 million and $62,211.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.92 or 0.00086526 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00021397 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000023 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004346 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

