Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Robert Half International updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.370-$1.470 EPS.

NYSE RHI opened at $112.63 on Friday. Robert Half International has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $113.70. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.48 and its 200 day moving average is $93.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

RHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.13.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

