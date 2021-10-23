Rodgers Brothers Inc. Buys 4,500 Shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Alico were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALCO. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Alico by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alico during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alico during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Alico by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alico during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $39,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,246. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alico stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $266.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.50. Alico, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.95 and a 12 month high of $38.58.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.40 million. Alico had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 48.47%. On average, analysts expect that Alico, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -833.33%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Alico Profile

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

