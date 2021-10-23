Rodgers Brothers Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,125,000 after purchasing an additional 341,076 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 54.5% in the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 77.4% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $1,129,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $201,000.

MDY opened at $509.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $493.31 and a 200 day moving average of $492.30. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $341.80 and a fifty-two week high of $512.45.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

