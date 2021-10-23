Rodgers Brothers Inc. Raises Position in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,160 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in CB Financial Services were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in CB Financial Services by 3.0% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CB Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

CBFV opened at $24.00 on Friday. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $129.12 million, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. CB Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.90%.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV).

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.