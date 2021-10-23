Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 18,100 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 68.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.9% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 181.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 717,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,871,000 after acquiring an additional 462,474 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 72,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $632,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADM opened at $66.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day moving average is $61.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

