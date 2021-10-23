Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 10,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 390,479 shares.The stock last traded at $49.90 and had previously closed at $49.64.

The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.4059 dividend. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

RCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 81.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 10.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the second quarter worth $26,000. 43.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

