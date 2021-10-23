Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on HEICO (NYSE:HEI)

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $140.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.92. HEICO has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $148.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 69.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.26.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $471.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that HEICO will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adolfo Henriques purchased 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.13 per share, with a total value of $103,720.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,343. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson purchased 834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.89 per share, with a total value of $104,158.26. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,068,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,407,373.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in HEICO during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in HEICO by 33.4% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 25.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

