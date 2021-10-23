Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNI. Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.00.

NYSE CNI opened at $135.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $98.69 and a 52 week high of $136.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.27.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.4977 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

