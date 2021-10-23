Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on AAR (NYSE:AIR)

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $34.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.98. AAR has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.53 million. AAR had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AAR will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AAR news, Director Michael Ross Boyce acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.11 per share, for a total transaction of $361,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $156,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 0.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

