Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2021

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EPOKY. Pareto Securities upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Epiroc AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of EPOKY stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. Epiroc AB has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

