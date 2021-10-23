Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EPOKY. Pareto Securities upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Epiroc AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of EPOKY stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. Epiroc AB has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

