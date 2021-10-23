Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, October 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,112.27 ($27.60).

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,767.60 ($23.09) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of £137.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,519.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,417.70. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,813.40 ($23.69).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.27%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

