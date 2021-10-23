Ryo Currency Price Hits $0.0879 on Top Exchanges (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. In the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0879 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and $15,062.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60,940.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,073.99 or 0.06685151 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.83 or 0.00319698 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $623.67 or 0.01023405 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00090755 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.71 or 0.00434365 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.68 or 0.00280072 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.86 or 0.00236065 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

