SAFE DEAL 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $377,012.00 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for about $2.79 or 0.00004583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and $377,012.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00071961 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00073455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.84 or 0.00106592 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,651.29 or 0.99710034 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,971.04 or 0.06528350 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00022056 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 1,929,082 coins and its circulating supply is 937,399 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

