SafeBlast (BLAST) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 17.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $624,642.99 and approximately $158,924.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SafeBlast has traded up 19.8% against the dollar. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,315.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $632.25 or 0.01031130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.85 or 0.00281897 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.09 or 0.00244785 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00033303 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002843 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000096 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

