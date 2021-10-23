SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Price Reaches $0.0000

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One SafeMoon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SafeMoon has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and approximately $7.68 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00070730 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00073562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.34 or 0.00105116 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,243.64 or 1.00051114 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,082.32 or 0.06669109 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00021846 BTC.

About SafeMoon

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

