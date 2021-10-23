Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (SAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Salisbury Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 3.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Salisbury Bancorp has a payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Salisbury Bancorp to earn $6.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $52.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.21. Salisbury Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $149.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.30). Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 28.81%. On average, analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 1,000 shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Salisbury Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,335 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Salisbury Bancorp worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

