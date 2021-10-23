SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Pareto Securities

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) was downgraded by research analysts at Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Fearnley Fonds upgraded SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. DNB Markets upgraded SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on SalMar ASA in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SalMar ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SALRF opened at $69.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.38. SalMar ASA has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $71.80.

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and sale of farmed salmon.

