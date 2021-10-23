Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SAPIF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC dropped their target price on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.71.

OTCMKTS:SAPIF opened at $25.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.44. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

