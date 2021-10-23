Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,987 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.89.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $80.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.70. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.30 and a 12-month high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The business had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.93) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

