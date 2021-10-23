Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries has a payout ratio of 12.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN opened at $55.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

