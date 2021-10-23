Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.750-$1.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $55.04 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.98.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 174.42%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Northland Securities began coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.