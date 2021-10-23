Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $109.87

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $109.87 and last traded at $109.86, with a volume of 404267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.51.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $745,000.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

