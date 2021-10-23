Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Position Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,542,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904,762 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 7.4% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 26.00% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $4,327,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $104.62. 211,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,451. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.96. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $69.16 and a 1-year high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

