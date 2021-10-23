ScPrime 1-Day Volume Hits $21,508.00 (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $10.25 million and $21,508.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00071886 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00050288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002677 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 45,292,066 coins and its circulating supply is 38,608,455 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

