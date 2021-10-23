Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd decreased its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,251 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 174,696 shares during the period. SEA makes up 9.3% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $6,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SEA by 520.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $918,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,772 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the first quarter worth about $367,557,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in SEA by 30.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,288,239 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,177,550,000 after acquiring an additional 998,983 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in SEA by 201.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,192,614 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $327,493,000 after acquiring an additional 796,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in SEA during the first quarter worth about $156,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA stock opened at $355.30 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $155.10 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $328.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.92. The company has a market cap of $191.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

SE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $335.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.75.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.